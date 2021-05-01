No end in sight for protesters demands for release of Pasquotank deputies' bodycam footage

For the 11th day in a row, the greater Elizabeth City community's voice hasn't waivered since the death of Brown.
"It really makes me sad to still have to have this conversation," said Rev. Curtis E. Gatewood, the founder of Stop Killing Us.
After a morning march in Elizabeth City, Gatewood held a press conference. He was one of several people arrested this week for violating the city's 8 p.m. curfew that was put in place until Friday.
#NOW: For an 11th evening in a row, demonstrators are gathering outside the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s office. No word if they plan to march or conduct a sit-in like Friday night. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/e4BMbttFcE— Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) May 1, 2021
"I will give them this, we were warned. I can't lie about that," Gatewood said. "They said it several times, 'you will be arrested.'"
Addonnis Jones lives in Greensboro but joined the ongoing outcries for transparency and accountability in Elizabeth City. He was also arrested during nights of protest.
"Where half of the people that stay in this city are black. We can't do this no more. There has to change," Jones told ABC11.
Both men say their arrests were unjustified and unconstitutional. They also demanded that Sheriff Wooten suspend all seven deputies involved in the shooting.
"If people make enough notice, they will be forced to release it. These people have been nothing but peaceful," said Lydia McCaskill a general in the Black Panther Party.
McCaskill, like others in Elizabeth City, wants to see the deputies' bodycam footage. She's been in contact with Brown's family and a part of every demonstration.
"We not only stand up for our people - we stand up for all people," McCaskill said.
Durham solidarity march held for release of police bodycam video
Dozens of people gathered in downtown Durham to show their support for those protestors in Elizabeth City.
"We know folks can't go all the way out to Elizabeth City or if they would like us there so we would like to show our support in our own home," Kyla Hartsfield, an organizer of the gathering, told ABC11.
During the demonstration, many chanted, "Release the tapes."
Aissa Dearing of Durham adds, "If we don't have the Andrew Brown tapes in full, justice can't be served,"
The peaceful march continues through the streets of downtown Durham. They say if the tapes in the Andrew Brown Jr. case aren’t released this next week, they will be back out next weekend. @ABC11_WTVD #AndrewBrownJr #ElizabethCity #durham pic.twitter.com/CVJNxmEkzs— Diane Wilson (@DWilsonABC11) May 1, 2021
During the gathering, organizers asked those in attendance to tweetstorm Apple, the tech giant who just this week announced they will build a $1 billion campus in the Triangle.
"We know they have released Black Lives Matter statement and we want them to actually, put a little motion and movement to those statements and prove to us those statements do matter," said Hartsfield
The gathering of people then marched throughout the streets of downtown Durham. The entire time the demonstration was peaceful but lively, and organizers said if the tapes are not released this coming week in the case they will be back out next weekend showing their support.
Judge Jeffery Foster announced Wednesday the video could be released in 30 days but had to be released within 45 days.