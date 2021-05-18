Andrew Brown Jr.

Andrew Brown's aunt: 'I wouldn't believe the DA if his tongue came stamped and notarized'

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Andrew Brown's aunt said she had 'no words' after hearing DA's ruling

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Andrew Brown's family said they felt disrespected by the District Attorney's office on Tuesday, given that they weren't given any advance notice that he would be announcing that the deputies involved in his deadly shooting wouldn't be facing any criminal charges.

Brown's aunt, Lillie Brown Clark, said she watched the news conference on television, thinking he might have good news for the family since they didn't hear from him prior to the announcement.

But she was wrong.

Counter to what the family had hoped, District Attorney Andrew Womble said the deputies were justified in their actions in shooting and killing the 42-year-old.

Andrew Brown's family attorneys say body cam video shows killing in Elizabeth City was 'unjustified'

"I have no words right now. I have no breath," Brown Clark said. "I've spoken to my mother who, of course, watched the press conference. We could have sobbed in each other's arms if we had been in the same room. This DA has no objectivity. It's like he has tunnel vision and determination that he's going to defend the deputies rather than work on behalf of the family and the community."

Watch the full interview


EMBED More News Videos

"I have no words right now. I have no breath," Lillie Brown Clark said.



The district attorney said his relationship with the family and their attorneys right now is not good and communication has broken down. But Harry Daniels, the lead attorney for the family, disputes that.

Brown Clark said she believes Womble is trying to protect the deputies' actions.

"He is just so inadequate and describing the situation as if Andrew was being investigated because of the situation. Andrew is dead. We're trying to see what the deputies did," she said. "We don't want our family drug over the coals without a trial. It's like it doesn't have anything to do with the way they killed him. If you was a drug dealer allegedly selling cocaine, that has nothing to do with the way they killed him."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncofficer involved shootingandrew brown jr.race in americabody camerasrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANDREW BROWN JR.
DA calls killing of Andrew Brown Jr. 'justified,' shows part of video
District attorney to discuss SBI's findings in Brown's shooting death
Brown's family says body cam video shows killing was 'unjustified'
Attorneys in Andrew Brown Jr. case say prosecutor should recuse self
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DA calls killing of Andrew Brown Jr. 'justified,' shows part of video
60% of US adults have at least one dose of COVID vaccine
Child fights for her life with 'most expensive drug in the world'
45 is the new 50 for colon cancer screening, task force says
Bank of America will raise minimum wage to $25 by 2025
LATEST: COVID case rates lowest since start of pandemic, CDC says
Law enforcement tests more than half of NC's backlogged rape kits
Show More
FIRST LOOK: 6-acre expansion of Cary's Downtown Park opening in 2023
Doggie daycare franchise hopes to take advantage of return to work
Graduates of Durham Rescue Mission's Victory Program have big plans
47% of NC stations have no fuel with pipeline back up and running
Johnston Co. HVAC contractor accused of taking money, not doing work
More TOP STORIES News