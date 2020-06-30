NCCU lineman looks forward to being captain -- of a fishing boat

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- As you'd expect from a Morehead City native, Andrew Dale is happiest on the water."It's my passion. This is what I've loved since I started fishing at 4 or 5 years old. This is what I love to do," the North Carolina Central offensive lineman said.A Third-Team All-MEAC selection last year, Dale has been through the wars as an Eagle both on the field and on the operating table."There are a couple major surgeries you know, there's been some bumps and bruises along the way," Dale said. "I think my body's almost given out and gone as far as I can go but I will miss the camaraderie, the friendship, all that stuff."Though Dale is certainly hoping for one more go this fall for his redshirt senior season, he's also focused on life after football. He wants nothing more than to become a charter boat owner and captain."Every day there's new experiences. You get to meet new people all the time, and your job is to make them as happy as you can, and I love people," Dale said. "I love working with people, that's my favorite part of all this."Before he's the boss of a boat though, he's got to climb the ladder, and life as a mate is A-OK for now."I see myself learning the business through being a mate for a while. Working my way up in as short as 10-15 years," he said. "I love what I'm doing now, so I wouldn't trade it for anything right now."Dale will leave Central with undergrad and graduate degrees in Business Administration, an acumen he hopes to put to work. After years fighting defensive linemen, he's ready for a life fighting big fish."My favorite (fishing) story would have to be one time when we were pulling in a 14-foot hammerhead," Dale said. "It took about two-and-a-half hours to get it in. It was a great fight and the fish swam off healthy; we don't kill it or anything. That's probably my favorite memory so far