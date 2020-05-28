2-month-old stabbed in head as parents fought, Wilson County sheriff says

WILSON, N.C. -- A 2-month-old is hospitalized with a skull fracture after being stabbed in the head during a fight between the baby's parents, the Wilson County Sheriff's Office said.

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to a home early Wednesday after a 911 call indicated an infant was bleeding, The Wilson Times reported Thursday.

Sheriff's Office Chief of Staff Wanda Samuel said Eusebio Munoz Jr. was holding the 2-month-old baby when 21-year-old Angel Marie Webb attempted to stab him with a screwdriver and hit the infant in the head instead.

The infant was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville and is being treated in the pediatric intensive care unit, Samuel said, adding that the Wilson County Department of Social Services was notified and is investigating along with law enforcement.

Webb is charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, and Munoz is charged with misdemeanor child abuse

Both have been released from jail. It couldn't be determined Thursday if either parent has an attorney.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilsonwilson countychild stabbingwilson county newsparents chargedstabbing
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Cooper announces federal grant for temporary jobs
Mayor: Officer who put knee on man's neck should be charged
NC workers' fears over COVID-19 continue
Raleigh Police make arrest after man stabbed multiple times
NC's commercial real estate market could recover quickly: Report
Struggling wedding venues demand guidance from governor
Bar owners plan to file lawsuit against governor's office
Show More
Canes reach new deal to remain at PNC Arena -- for now
FPD chief talks officer accountability in George Lloyd case
Here are some companies that are hiring right now in NC
Portuguese Man-of-War spotted on NC, SC beaches
VIDEO: Park police release bodycam footage near in-custody death
More TOP STORIES News