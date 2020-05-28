2-month-old stabbed in head with screwdriver as parents fought, Wilson County sheriff says

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 2-month-old was taken to the hospital with a fractured skull after his parents stabbed him with a screwdriver during a fight, the Wilson County Sheriff's Office said.

In a news release, the office said deputies went to the home on Yank Road around 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators said the baby's mother, 21-year-old Angel Marie Webb, and father, 21-year-old Eusebio Munoz Jr., were fighting. Munoz was holding the baby when, according to deputies, Webb tried to stab him with the screwdriver. She hit the child in the head instead.

The baby was taken to the hospital, where it is currently in the Child Immediate Care Unit.

Webb was charged with child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon. Munoz was charged with child abuse.


Both have been released from jail on $5,000 secured bonds.

Wilson County Sheriff's Office said the county Department of Social Services has been contacted.
