Woman charged in Roanoke Rapids Walmart double shooting; 1 still sought

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Roanoke Rapid police have charged a woman in connection with a double shooting at a Walmart in late February.

On Feb. 26, an 18-year-old and 17-year-old were driving through the Walmart parking lot on Premier Boulevard when they were shot by a person who walked out of the store.

Police charged Angelica Maria Dominguez, 19, with felony conspiracy and felony obstruction of justice. She was placed in Halifax County Detention Center under a $10,000 bond and will appear in court in April.

Oquevion Barnes, 19, is still wanted in his role in the shooting.

Barnes is wanted on warrants for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.

The featured video is from a previous update.
