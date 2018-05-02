Angier church suffers major damage when roof collapses

EMBED </>More Videos

Church roof collapses in Angier. Fortunately, no one was inside.

By
ANGIER, N.C. (WTVD) --
An Angier church suffered major damage Wednesday when the roof caved in.

It happened at the Black River Grove Baptist Church on North Broad Street East.

Authorities said they did a thorough search of the building but did not find anyone inside.



Firefighters got word of the collapse after someone driving by saw it and went to the firehouse to tell them.

EMBED More News Videos

An Angier church suffered major damage Wednesday when the roof caved in.



Lucy McClean, is the church treasurer. At 85 years old, she's the oldest member of the church. She went by to survey the damage.

"It means a lot that we can help people and people come and they get saved," McClean said. "That's the main importance.



"We were at a funeral in Dunn when we got home, my daughter called and told me what happened," she added. "I'm so thankful because we have services Sunday. It could've happened Sunday, but it didn't. Lord knows the best - He knows what he's doing."

Thomas Hockaday, who has worshipped at the church for five years, was teaching Bible study on Tuesday night.

"What we're happy about is that no one was inside the sanctuary," Hockaday said. "All of us were in that area last night. Now if we had come into the sanctuary for some reason, and it collapsed then, that would've been bad - it would've been tragic."

Harnett County building inspectors have condemned the portion of the church that collapsed.

EMBED More News Videos

The roof of a church in Harnett County collapsed on Wednesday.



Firefighters were not able to get far enough into the building, which dates to the 1920s, to see what could be saved.
"We can get another building and we're going to rebuild," Hockaday said. "This is not the end. This is just a new beginning for us."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
roof collapsechurchharnett county newsHarnett CountyAngier
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News