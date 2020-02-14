Angier Police release surveillance video of suspect SUV in deadly hit and run

ANGIER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Angier Police have released a clip of surveillance video showing the SUV believed to have struck and killed pedestrian Katelyn Lothrop, 25, in Angier on Feb. 6.

Police said Lothrop was trying to cross NC 210 on foot when a vehicle traveling south struck her from behind. Detectives said the driver slowed down and then took off as other cars started to stop in both directions; one of those drivers that saw the collision called 911.

Police said the suspect vehicle appears to be a maroon Ford Expedition with limited damage to the left front of the vehicle. The footage released Friday shows the SUV about 4 minutes before the fatal collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Angier Police at (919) 693-2699 or the Harnett County Sheriff's Office.

Tips can be made anonymously through the tip line.
