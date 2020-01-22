Angry KFC employee rams SUV into restaurant over paycheck: Police

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An angry KFC employee rammed his SUV into the side of the restaurant when he was bamboozled by his paycheck.

The man stopped by the restaurant on Statonsburg Road to pick up his check on Tuesday morning and wasn't pleased. Police say he slammed the vehicle into the restaurant near the drive-thru, according to a WCTI report.

A vertical crack in the brick building went up the entire building. Charges are pending for the man, who was driving a white Ford Explorer.

Around 10 people were inside the KFC at the time. No one was hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
greenvillecar crashcrime
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another NC county passes 2nd Amendment Sanctuary measure
Trump calls impeachment trial 'hoax' after Senate approves rules
'Outlet challenge' could cause fire, serious injury
Man killed in Johnston County rollover crash
Rape victims billed by Cape Fear Valley Health for rape kits
Frustration boils as McDougald residents told they can't yet go home
Harvey Weinstein trial set to open in New York City
Show More
Know the signs of stalking as crime increases on college campuses
LIST: The Triangle companies with the most unanswered BBB complaints
Cary mom says library policy unfair to son with autism
Experts discuss possible plans for Fayetteville tiny home project
VIDEO: Impatient thief jumps over counter in Durham robbery
More TOP STORIES News