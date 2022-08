Cary man wins $331,000 jackpot on wedding anniversary

A Cary man won more than $331,000 on the day of his 38th wedding anniversary.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Now here's a way to celebrate your wedding anniversary.

A Cary man won $331,579 on the day of his 38th wedding anniversary.

George Dove bought his lucky $1 Cash 5 ticket using online play on the lottery's website for last Thursday's drawing.

He collected his winnings Tuesday.

After taxes, he took home more than $235,455.

No word whether Dove plans to take his wife on an anniversary trip--or perhaps spring for a new ring.