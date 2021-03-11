AMBER Alert issued for 2 children abducted by mother out of western North Carolina

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old and 2-year-old abducted by their mother out of western North Carolina on Wednesday night.
Officials said 4-year-old Easton G. Redmon and 2-year-old Annsleigh R. Redmon were last seen at 115 Dobson Farm Road in Statesville.
Easton is about 3-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a pink and blue checkered button-up shirt and dark-colored shorts.
Annsleigh is about 2-feet tall and weighs 25 pounds. She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt with gold graphics and cream-colored pants.
Authorities said they believe the two are traveling with 25-year-old mother Amanda J. Redmon, their alleged abductor, who is described as 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. Amanda was last seen wearing a beige sweater, multicolored leggings and brown boots.
Authorities said they believe Amanda may be heading to Augusta, Georgia, with the two children. The vehicle she is driving in is described as a gray 2014 Honda Odyssey with a North Carolina license tag of HAD-6654.
Anyone with information on the two children's whereabouts is asked to contact the Iredell County Sheriff's Office at (704) 878-3100 or call 911.
