AMBER Alert issued for 2 children abducted by mother out of western North Carolina

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 4-year-old and 2-year-old abducted by their mother out of western North Carolina on Wednesday night.Officials said 4-year-old Easton G. Redmon and 2-year-old Annsleigh R. Redmon were last seen at 115 Dobson Farm Road in Statesville.Easton is about 3-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a pink and blue checkered button-up shirt and dark-colored shorts.Annsleigh is about 2-feet tall and weighs 25 pounds. She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green shirt with gold graphics and cream-colored pants.Authorities said they believe the two are traveling with 25-year-old mother Amanda J. Redmon, their alleged abductor, who is described as 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. Amanda was last seen wearing a beige sweater, multicolored leggings and brown boots.Authorities said they believe Amanda may be heading to Augusta, Georgia, with the two children. The vehicle she is driving in is described as a gray 2014 Honda Odyssey with a North Carolina license tag of HAD-6654.Anyone with information on the two children's whereabouts is asked to contact the Iredell County Sheriff's Office at (704) 878-3100 or call 911.