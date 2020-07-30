Annual Equal Employment Opportunity Public File Report - 2024

Annual EEO Report

WTVD-TV Durham

August 1, 2023 - July 31, 2024

Introduction

This annual EEO Report is filed on behalf of WTVD-TV Durham, NC, (licensee/owner WTVD Television, LLC), in compliance with the FCC's EEO reporting requirements. This report includes information from August 1, 2023 through July 31, 2024, and it will be placed in WTVD's public files and on the WTVD website.

It is our policy to promote the realization of equal employment opportunities through a positive, continuing program of specific recruitment, outreach, hiring promotion and other practices designed to ensure the full realization of equal employment opportunity. It is also our policy is to provide equal opportunity for all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, religion, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, marital status, covered veteran status, mental or physical disability, pregnancy, or any other basis prohibited by state or federal law.

To make this policy effective, and to ensure conformance with the requirements of the FCC, we have adopted an Equal Employment Opportunity program as described herein.

Internal Record Keeping and Job Vacancy Postings

WTVD is an Equal Opportunity Employer, which endeavors to disseminate information about job vacancies as widely as possible. All full-time job vacancies are generally posted with several sources including national and local minority organizations, schools and newspapers. In addition, employment vacancies at WTVD are generally posted online at www.abc11.com. Descriptions and requirements are listed along with contact and application information.

In compliance with the EEO record keeping requirements, a file is created for each new position to be filled. The file contains, among other items, copies of the job listing for all sources used to recruit interviewees for the position. WTVD procedure requires support from Disney HR and a WTVD Belong member, with final approval from the President and General Manager and the applicable Department Head prior to extending a job offer. In addition, WTVD documents its supplemental outreach initiatives.

Full-time Positions Filled (August 1, 2023 - July 31, 2024)

We have filled 9 positions from August 1, 2023 through July 31, 2024. The details regarding these positions (including recruitment information for each position, interviewees, and referral sources) are included in the attached chart titled Job Vacancies Filled. In general, we publicize our openings internally, on DisneyCareers.com and on our abc11.com website. Notices of full-time job openings were also provided to our Job Posting Sources List, which is made up of other professional groups, including minority and women's organizations, that requested such notification or that the Station believed could be useful referral sources. See Attachment A for our Job Posting Sources List, (including names, addresses, contact names and numbers of the organizations to which the Station directly sends notices of job openings). In addition, once open positions are posted on the Disney Careers website they are also distributed to various organizations which are listed via the Direct Employers Association Job Syndication Alliances list ("Job Alliances list") detailed in Attachment B.

Long-Term Recruitment Measures

WTVD offers a paid college Internship Program designed to assist qualified students in acquiring skills needed for employment in the broadcast industry, while also allowing the students to gain college credit. WTVD News managers and Disney HR representatives work in unison to interview and select two college students per year, for a paid 6-month internship. The interns work a maximum of 240 hours and their duties include researching stories, assisting with promotional shoots, supporting community initiatives, assisting with the production of newscasts, as well as field producing, and script preparation.

Interns

Name Last Name School Term

Jeanine Ikekhua NC State University 2/2024 - 5/2024

McClaren Hopper UNC Chapel Hill 9/2023 - 6/2024

Lauren Lovett UNC Chapel Hill 1/2024 - 6/2024

The WTVD Minority Advisory Committee (MAC) and WTVD, presented the WTVD Joe Becton (founder and organizer of MAC) scholarship in the amount of $5,000 to Fayetteville State University's Communications Department during their media awards day ceremony. The event was held in the university's student center on April 14, 2023.

WTVD listed all of its full-time openings in the job banks of media trade groups with a broad-based membership that includes women and minorities, including the following organizations: National Association of Black Journalists-RDU Chapter, Alliance for Women in Media, and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. (see Job Alliances list for details additional information).

On November 9, 2023, WTVD sponsored a Disney on the Yard event to connect with HBCU students and the community at large with festivities and a job fair on the campus of North Carolina Central University. LaTonya Johnson, Disney Sr Recruiter; Shannon Hill, Human Resources Manager; Carmesha Blackmon, Sr. Talent Development Specialist; Monica Barnes, Community Engagement Director, and Tori Hargrow, Business Operations Analyst, shared information regarding internships and career opportunities with over 100 students.

All Disney full-time employees, including management, are required to complete the Walt Disney Company's "Preventing Discrimination & Harassment" and "Standards of Business Conduct" training courses every year. These courses cover methods to prevent discrimination and ensure equal employment opportunities to all. Additionally, The Walt Disney Company provides Town Halls and other offerings specifically related to and stressing the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion and the pillars that guide the company."

Notification of Future Job Opportunities to Community Groups

WTVD's list of recruitment sources is updated regularly and the organizations on the list have generally been notified of every full-time vacancy since March 10, 2003. (See attachment -Job Syndication Alliances --for a list of the organizations, and the attached Full Time Job Vacancies Filled chart for notification details).

Additionally, an on-air 15-second public service announcement soliciting the names of organizations that regularly distribute employment information and wish to be included on WTVD's recruitment sources list in order to receive updates regarding employment opportunities from WTVD aired 24 times between August 1st, 2023 and July 31, 2024.

