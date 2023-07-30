3rd Annual Knightdale Alumni Weekend kicks with rivalry basketball game

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 3rd Annual Knightdale Alumni Weekend kicked off in Wake County Saturday with a big rivalry basketball game.

The game featured men and women from both Knightdale and East Wake High Schools playing for bragging rights between the rival schools.

The event hosted a dunking contest, a 3-point shooting contest, and a live DJ.

This is the first year that the East Wake alumni were added.

ALSO SEE: Man charged after 1 shot, 2 assaulted at bar in Knightdale

Organizers said they hope to add two more local schools to next year's alumni weekend.

"We've been doing it for three years, to try to find a way to get our alumni back together. We're a new school. So we actually had to (find) our alumni first," organizer Randy Pearson said. "We started just off the whim, and now it's turned into this every year...next year we're trying to bring more schools involved."

The weekend event will end with a family cookout and car show on Sunday with food trucks, inflatables, face painting, and fun for the whole family.