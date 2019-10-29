Another shooting in Durham makes 8 shot in less than 24 hours

Two people have died as a result of the shootings.
A fourth shooting happened Tuesday right before 5:30 p.m. near West Club Blvd. and Watts Street.
Durham police found a man shot. The man was taken to the hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.
A short time later, a man and woman arrived at Duke Regional Hospital - the man had a gunshot wound and the woman suffered injuries from flying debris, police said.
Witnesses said multiple shots were fired from at least one car and numerous shell cases were found in the area.
Another shooting happened Tuesday around 2 p.m. in the area of North Driver and East Main streets. When officers arrived, they found one man dead.
Monday night, three people were shot at a bus stop near the intersection of Dillard Street and Liberty Street. Someone in a dark-colored sedan shot at them while driving down the road, according to Durham police.
Durham Police Department identified the man who died as Kerry Graham Jr., 24, of Durham.
Another man was shot in the left shoulder and a woman had a bullet graze her hip. They were both treated at the hospital. The woman was released.
Earlier in the evening, around 10:23 p.m., two men were walking down the 1200 block of Wabash Street when someone in a dark-colored sedan began shooting at them. One man was shot in the hand and one was shot in the leg. Both went to the hospital in a private car. Their injuries were not life-threatening.
Anyone with information should call Investigator Cramer with the Durham police at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29284 or Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200.
