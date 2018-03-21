Another shooting shakes Henderson; suspect in custody

A person was wounded in a Wednesday evening shooting. The suspect is in custody.

HENDERSON, NC (WTVD) --
Just hours after Henderson city leaders reached out to Gov. Roy Cooper's office for assistance after a burst of deadly shootings in the city, more gun violence erupted.

The latest was more of a domestic dispute, Henderson Mayor Eddie Ellington told ABC11

The incident happened Wednesday evening on Young Avenue. The victim managed to walk a block up the road to Belle Street close to the Post Office for help.

A suspect is in custody, the mayor said. The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released.

Late Tuesday night, a 23-year-old man was shot dead in the 400 block of Merriman Street.

Between March 9 and March 20, six people have died in four separate incidents.

The violence prompted city leaders to seek help for their understaffed police department,

Ellington said the police department has 13 openings - more than 20 percent of what would be considered full-staff.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings can contact the Henderson Police Department at (252) 438-4141 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 492-1925.
