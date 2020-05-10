Gunshot victim walks into WakeMed; man charged after standoff with police

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man has been charged following a standoff with Raleigh police stemming from an earlier shooting.At 9:15 p.m. Saturday, a gunshot victim walked into WakeMed.Police conducted a follow-up investigation along the 200 block of Kennedy Street where they believe the shooting initially occurred.Anthony Quinn Crews, 55, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was taken to Wake County Detention Center.According to police, they were in a standoff with Crews before he was arrested.Police said the victim's wounds are believed to be non-life threatening.