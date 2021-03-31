Durham anti-violence group speaks out after 13-year-old girl shot; suspect on the run

Family members of the girl shot Wednesday morning say she is home from the hospital after being shot in the leg.The aftermath of the shooting is disturbing.Our camera captured the 13-year-old girl being wheeled from her home by Durham EMS, suffering from the gunshot wound. She was lying in bed at the time.Police have not said what led up to the shooting in the 2700 block of Weldon Terrace."When I found out I was like are you serious? C'mon. No. No!" said Renita Shaw, who knows the impact of gun violence too well.On August 31 last year, her 20-year-old son Almon died from a single gunshot at the Extended Stay off Highway 55.His killer is still out there.Shaw says she hurts every day."Sometimes it makes you want to lash out, cry and sometimes you want to run away," said Shaw.Durham Police shared the latest numbers of shootings in Durham over the last three months compared to this time last year. The number of people shot, both fatal and nonfatal, are similar to 2020's numbers.There were 169 shootings in 2020 through March 27. There have been 162 this year.Six shootings during that period in 2020 were fatal. Seven have been fatal so far this year.Behind each number is a grieving family.Shaw cofounded Guns Down, Hearts Up to combat the problem and the perpetrators."How can we stop what you're doing? How can we help you on a different path?" said Shaw.Durham Police say they're currently making officers more visible in crime prone neighborhoods.Its Violent Crime Taskforce is focused on shootings, partnering with the Intelligence and Gang Unit, as well as community partners.DPD is also offering a cash reward for significant anonymous tips. The number is 919-683-1200.The person who shot the 13-year-old girl is still on the run."Turn yourself in. Get help. You're going to lead yourself to destruction," said Shaw.