Controlled burn in Apex nearly gets out of hand, threatens home

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A controlled fire in Apex nearly got out of hand, making for some tense moments Monday.

The burn was taking place at a construction site and flames got close to a home on Olive Chapel Road in west Apex.

Fire crews were able to douse the flames just in time.

Olive Chapel Road was closed as firefighters worked the scene.

No injuries were reported.

