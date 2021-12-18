Apex police arrest 2, seek 3rd suspect in home invasion

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Apex Police have arrested two people and are looking for a third in a home invasion.Apex police officers were dispatched Friday at 3:25 p.m. to the 1200 block of Fairfax Woods.Three people entered the residence and two of them fled the home on foot but were captured by police nearby.A third suspect fled the area in what police described as a white Nissan sedan with dark tinted windows and a temporary registration plate. The vehicle was reportedly traveling toward the New Hill area in the direction of Chatham County.The case remains an active investigation.Police have not released the names of the suspects.