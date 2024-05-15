Apex Police Chief Jason Armstrong announces retirement from local government

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Apex Police Chief Jason Armstrong has announced his upcoming retirement from local government after a 23-year career in law enforcement.

Armstrong's last day of employment with the town is October 31.

"My first day on the job as a police officer in Forest Park, Georgia was October 31, 2001, so the timing of my retirement date brings me full circle in my law enforcement career," said Armstrong.

"My job has allowed me to serve communities around various parts of the country, but North Carolina is home, so I'm grateful to remain in this community as I look toward the next chapter."

Chief Armstrong joined the Town of Apex in August of 2021.

The town will start the recruitment process to select Armstrong's replacement soon.

"We're grateful for the time that Chief Armstrong spent with Apex, and for his work to move the mission of the town forward," noted Town Manager Randy Vosburg.