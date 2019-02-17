Apex police searching for man who exposed himself to woman at TJ Maxx

(Apex Police)

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --
Apex police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who exposed himself to a woman inside a TJ Maxx.

It happened at the TJ Maxx on Beaver Creek Commons Drive. A man entered the store and exposed himself to a woman.

In a tweet posted by Apex police, the suspect was said to have fled in a hunter green Mini Cooper.


Anyone with information on the suspect's location is asked to call Apex police at 919-362-8661 or send an anonymous tip to TIP411 using keyword APEXPD.
