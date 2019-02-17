Apex police searching for man who exposed himself to woman at TJ Maxx

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --Apex police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who exposed himself to a woman inside a TJ Maxx.
It happened at the TJ Maxx on Beaver Creek Commons Drive. A man entered the store and exposed himself to a woman.
In a tweet posted by Apex police, the suspect was said to have fled in a hunter green Mini Cooper.
We need your help to identify this suspect . On 2/15/19 @11:20 am male exposed himself to a female inside TJMaxx. The suspect left in a hunter green Mini Cooper. If you have any information call the Apex PD at 919-362-8661 or send an anonymous tip to TIP411 using keyword APEXPD. pic.twitter.com/otIFlFTapy— Apex Police Dept. (@ApexPolice) February 18, 2019
Anyone with information on the suspect's location is asked to call Apex police at 919-362-8661 or send an anonymous tip to TIP411 using keyword APEXPD.