Apex teen accused of poisoning ex-boyfriend's Gatorade bottle

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- An Apex teen was arrested after she allegedly poisoned her ex-boyfriend by putting dish detergent and bleach into his Gatorade bottle.

Just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, a Smithfield teenage boy was hospitalized after authorities said his drink was poisoned. The teenager drank from the Gatorade bottle, became ill and began vomiting. Authorities said he suffered from abdominal pains and a burning sensation in his throat, requiring immediate treatment at the emergency room at Johnston Medical Center in Smithfield.

An investigation by the Johnston County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of 18-year-old Makayla Gwen Bridges of Apex, who was identified as the ex-girlfriend of the boy.

Bridges allegedly put dish detergent and bleach in the Gatorade bottle and the boy unknowingly consumed the Gatorade. The victim is expected to recover.

Bridges was charged with distributing noxious food causing harm and given a $10,000 secured bond on the charge.

Investigators have not disclosed a motive for the poisoning incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
smithfieldcrimepoisonjohnston county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Orange County band teacher arrested on statutory rape charges
Mom furious after school bus drags, runs over Moore County child
Botham Jean's brother speaks out on courtroom hug with Amber Guyger
Victims identified in 'senseless' Roxboro shooting
Video shows kidnapping suspect shooting at officers: RPD
Superheroes surprise young patients at WakeMed Children's Hospital
Woman punched would-be mugger in Harnett County
Show More
Complaint filed against judge who gave Bible to Amber Guyger
Giant statues of 42 U.S. presidents are hidden on a farm in rural Virginia
US diplomats pushed Ukraine to investigate Biden, texts show
4 headlines to get you through Friday, Oct. 4
Put Trump on trial for crimes against US, NC lawmaker says
More TOP STORIES News