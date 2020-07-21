Wake County Sheriff's Office to give update on death of 17-year-old girl shot, killed inside Apex home

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office will give an update on Tuesday about the death of an Apex teen who was shot and killed inside a home last week.

The 17-year-old girl was found shot inside a home on Copperhead Road, which is located just south of US-1 near Friendship Road, around 2:30 a.m. on July 16.

Investigators said she had multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed to WakeMed, but did not survive.

According to the sheriff's office, other family members were inside the home when the shooting happened. They called 911.

Last week, deputies said they had identified a person of interest in the case but didn't say whether that person was in custody.
