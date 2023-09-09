No. 17 North Carolina hosts Appalachian State in an instate nonconference game

BOONE, N.C. -- No. 17 North Carolina hosts Appalachian State on Saturday in an instate nonconference matchup.

The Tar Heels beat South Carolina in their season opener. The Mountaineers are coming off a win against Gardner-Webb.

UNC's defense had nine sacks against the Gamecocks. Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar will face that unit after taking over for the injured Ryan Burger in the opener.

The Tar Heels won last year's meeting in a wild shootout in Boone. That included the Mountaineers scoring 40 fourth-quarter points.

ALSO SEE: No. 10 Notre Dame beats NC State 45-24 for 29th straight regular-season win against ACC teams

It's a big nonconference instate matchup with Appalachian State's long run of success - including a win in Chapel Hill in 2019 - and UNC aiming to continue climbing the national rankings behind star quarterback Drake Maye.

The Associated Press contributed.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream