Man charged in shooting that injured off-duty Durham County deputy, another man sought

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities said one man has been arrested and another "armed and extremely dangerous" man is on the run following a Saturday morning shooting that injured an off-duty Durham County deputy.

On Saturday, a Durham County deputy -- who has not been identified at this time -- was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries after multiple shots were fired into the their vehicle. Later that day, the sheriff's office said a Hyundai Sonata was found abandoned off Courtney Creek Blvd.

Four days later, the Durham County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Armand Lewis-Langston, 23, of Durham. According to the sheriff's office, he was arrested on Tuesday without incident and is now facing federal and state charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

According to the sheriff's office, Lewis-Langston is currently being held at the Durham County Detention Center without bond.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office said they are now seeking Jerry Lamont Harris Jr., 26, of Durham. Authorities said Harris is believed to be "armed and extremely dangerous."

Jerry Harris Jr. and Armand Lewis-Langston



Anyone with information on the incident or Harris' whereabouts is asked to contact the Durham County Sheriff's Office at (919) 560-0900.

The video used in this article is from a previous story, stay tuned for updated footage.
