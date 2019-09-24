Armed and dangerous 17-year-old at large after Benson triple shooting that injured 15-year-old football star

Lamont Moore is charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
He's accused of being the shooter responsible for a weekend shooting in Benson that injured three people including a 15-year-old football star who had recently become a father.
The shooting happened Saturday around 1 a.m. near an apartment complex at East Benton and South Whittington Street.
Neighbors said they heard dozens of shots ring out.
"They were walking up and just spraying bullets everywhere," a neighbor told ABC11. "Kids was all around."
Benson Police Department said Moore could still face more charges. The department also said other suspects could be involved in the shooting.