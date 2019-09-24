teen shot

Armed and dangerous 17-year-old at large after Benson triple shooting that injured 15-year-old football star

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old Harnett County teen is at large and considered armed and dangerous, according to Benson Police Department

Lamont Moore is charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.



He's accused of being the shooter responsible for a weekend shooting in Benson that injured three people including a 15-year-old football star who had recently become a father.

Lamont Moore



The shooting happened Saturday around 1 a.m. near an apartment complex at East Benton and South Whittington Street.

Neighbors said they heard dozens of shots ring out.

"They were walking up and just spraying bullets everywhere," a neighbor told ABC11. "Kids was all around."

Benson Police Department said Moore could still face more charges. The department also said other suspects could be involved in the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
johnston countyharnett countybensongun violenceshootingteen shot
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN SHOT
15-year-old football player among 3 shot in Benson during weekend
10 teens injured in shooting at high school football game in Alabama
'We were so scared:' July Fourth celebratory gunfire injures Durham teen
Teen fatally shot while trying to sell Xbox
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kidnapping suspect dead; victim found safe near US-64
NC wild horse manager says 28 horses died in Dorian
Ex-cop's sexual text messages come to light in murder trial
Trump attacks globalism, while putting pressure on Iran at UN
Football player brain dead after tackle, organs to be donated
'Deplorable:' Trashy Fayetteville home poses health risk, neighbors say
Fayetteville 18-year-old dies training at Fort Jackson
Show More
More NC families using religious exemptions to opt out of vaccinations
Raleigh Police chase ends with crash, suspect still loose
Hundreds line up to hear Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Raleigh
VIDEO: Man attacks realtor at open house in California
Woman bites camel that sat on her at truck stop petting zoo
More TOP STORIES News