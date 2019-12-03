homicide investigation

'Armed and dangerous' 18-year-old wanted in Southern Pines murder

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) -- Southern Pines police are looking for an armed and dangerous 18-year-old wanted for a murder that happened Tuesday.

Authorities said a shooting happened at 918 Talmadge Way on Dec. 2.

Police are seeking Gregory Elijuan Gay Jr., 18, of Southern Pines.

Gay is 5'9 and weighs 180 pounds.

Police said it was an isolated domestic incident but he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Southern Pines Police Department is seeking additional information from the community and would like to take this opportunity to remind anyone who may have information related to this crime to contact the Southern Pines Police Department. Information can be provided by calling the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 692-7031, or the Investigation Division of the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 693-1481, or the Crime Tip Line at (910) 693-4110. All information provided will remain confidential and can be provided anonymously.
