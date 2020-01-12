Woman stabbed during robbery of Fayetteville convenience store, suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'

Julius Williams III, 59 of Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was stabbed in the chest and arm during a robbery at a Fayetteville convenience store Sunday morning, according to Fayetteville Police Department.Officers went to the BP Family Fare on Yadkin Road around 7:15 a.m. They said the 43-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition.In a news release, Fayetteville Police Department said a suspect identified as Julius Williams III, 59 of Fayetteville ran away before officers arrived. Police have since charged Williams with robbery with a dangerous weapon, common law robbery, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted first-degree murder and two counts of felony possession of stolen goods.Authorities said Williams is also connected to other recent business robberies that happened on Jan. 9.Detectives believe Williams to be armed and dangerous.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Ballard at (910) 303-7571 or Fayetteville and Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910)483-8477.