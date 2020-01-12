Woman stabbed during robbery of Fayetteville convenience store, suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was stabbed in the chest and arm during a robbery at a Fayetteville convenience store Sunday morning, according to Fayetteville Police Department.

Officers went to the BP Family Fare on Yadkin Road around 7:15 a.m. They said the 43-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

In a news release, Fayetteville Police Department said a suspect identified as Julius Williams III, 59 of Fayetteville ran away before officers arrived. Police have since charged Williams with robbery with a dangerous weapon, common law robbery, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted first-degree murder and two counts of felony possession of stolen goods.

Authorities said Williams is also connected to other recent business robberies that happened on Jan. 9.

Julius Williams III, 59 of Fayetteville





Detectives believe Williams to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Ballard at (910) 303-7571 or Fayetteville and Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910)483-8477.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillefayetteville police departmentfayetteville newsstabbingarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Fort Bragg paratroopers killed by IED
Sanford woman shot, killed while sitting in car
Storms cause major damage at South Carolina high school
NC group looks for solutions to curb human trafficking
Goldsboro PD investigates officer-involved shooting
Fayetteville police mourn death of retired K9
Aircraft drop food for starving animals in Australian brushfires
Show More
Man hit by car while crossing Glenwood Ave
2 arrested after standoff at Motel 6 in Fayetteville
Man shot 5 times in Fayetteville
Warm Again
NC State grad among those killed when Ukrainian plane shot down
More TOP STORIES News