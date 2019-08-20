Armed intruder reported on Louisiana State campus, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Officials at Louisiana State University say an armed intruder has been reported on campus.

The university's police department posted a message Tuesday on Twitter saying an armed intruder had been reported in Coates Hall and officers are on the scene. Coates Hall houses academic departments and several student support services, according to the LSU website.

The message tells students and others on the Baton Rouge campus to run, hide or fight.

The message also was posted to the top of the university's website.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
collegeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen critically injured in hit-and-run crash in Fuquay-Varina
Charges dropped in Durham against STAYUMBL driver
Officials: Fayetteville bus that exploded was 8 years old, converted twice
'They're going to pay': Family heartbroken after 9-year-old's death
Endangered coneflower making comeback thanks to Triangle efforts
Man killed in Apex officer-involved shooting was shot 5 times: Autopsy
Records: Jeffrey Epstein signed will 2 days before suicide
Show More
Alligator stops traffic with morning stroll in Wilmington
Yikes! Hurricanes can make spiders more aggressive
Durham man arrested, accused of murdering 18-year-old
Celebration planned 1 year after toppling of Silent Sam
Man who started as custodian becomes school's principal
More TOP STORIES News