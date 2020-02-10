Armed man arrested following standoff at Cary Chick-fil-A parking lot

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An armed man was arrested following a standoff at a Cary Chick-fil-A parking lot on Sunday afternoon.Cary police responded around 4:45 p.m. to a Chick-fil-A at 1803 N. Harrison Avenue.On arrival, police said they found a man armed with a gun. The standoff lasted for about two hours before police were able to take the man into custody without incident.Cary police did not believe the man to be an immediate threat to the public.