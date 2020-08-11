Man dies in Robbins officer-involved shooting after allegedly firing shots around town

Breaking at 11: officer involved shooting in Moore County leaves one dead. #ABC11 with latest pic.twitter.com/svxr07AR8k — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 11, 2020

ROBBINS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Robbins police officer shot and killed a man allegedly armed with a shotgun on Monday evening.The man was firing shots within city limits, according to police. The suspect would not cooperate with officers, refusing to put down the gun and running away when they tried to disarm him. An officer caught up with the suspect at Robbins mini-storage in the 200 block of Salisbury Street and shot him.The man was pronounced dead at the scene.Police were responding to a call referencing a man armed with a gun around 8 p.m.Robbins Mayor Ronnie English also said the man was reportedly walking around town shooting the gun. A responding officer saw the man walking through the parking lot of an In-n-Out store.The convenience store manager along with the mother of the person shot told ABC11's Josh Chapin that the man died.No other details were immediately available.The Moore County Sheriff's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the investigation.