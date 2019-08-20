Armed man holding 37 hostage on bus in Rio de Janeiro

Brazilian police say a man is holding dozens of people hostage on a public bus in Rio de Janeiro and is threatening to set the vehicle on fire.

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazilian police say a man is holding dozens of people hostage on a public bus in Rio de Janeiro and is threatening to set the vehicle on fire.

The Federal Highway Police said Tuesday that negotiations were underway with an armed man who has been holding 37 people hostage since about 5:30 a.m. on a busy bridge linking Niteroi to downtown Rio de Janeiro.

At least four hostages have been released so far, telling authorities that the man had spilled gasoline in the bus and threatened to set it on fire. They say the man has identified himself as a policeman, although this has not been confirmed.

Authorities said the man has not made any particular demands and appears to have "psychological problems."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hostagebusu.s. & worldbrazil
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9-year-old shot, killed in car on the way to get snow cone
Don't approach elusive emu, Orange County warns
Durham officials push for parents to help hydrate student-athletes
4 new vendors coming to Morgan Street Food Hall
'Muffled cries for help': Suit filed against hotel where boy was killed
New park to be built in Wake County
'State of emergency': Durham leaders call for action after 9-year-old shot, killed
Show More
Phones banned at California public school
Chatham County leaders vote to move courthouse Confederate monument
Durham police investigating after 18-year-old shot, killed at apartment
Fayetteville school for children with autism needs funding
Raleigh considers redo of stormwater regulations as complaints pile up
More TOP STORIES News