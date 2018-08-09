Armed man killed in officer-involved shooting at New Hope Commons shopping center

EMBED </>More Videos

One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting at a Durham shopping center Wednesday night.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting at a Durham shopping center Wednesday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. in the parking lot near the Ashley HomeStore at 5458 New Hope Commons Drive.

According to police, officers received information from the Orange County Sheriff's Office about a suicidal man driving a red truck near the shopping center.

EMBED More News Videos

Police at reported shooting at New Hope Commons in Durham.



Officers were able to locate the man and tried to speak with him.

Reports state the man took out a handgun and pointed it at the officers, causing them to fire their weapons.

Officers tried to perform CPR on the man before he was transported to local hospital where he died a short time later.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police have not released his identity.

No officers were injured during the incident.

"We would like to express our concern and condolences to everyone involved," said chief C.J. Davis. "Any loss of life is always a tragic event."

Witnesses said they're shocked the incident even happened.

"This is crazy," said Xavier Williams. "I can't believe this is happening in my own city."

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Durham Police Department's Professional Standards Division are investigating.

Click here for information about suicide prevention.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer involved shootingdurham policeshootingDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Powerful storm leaves behind damage in Johnston county
Woman tells cops not to arrest her because she is a 'very clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
Woman blames flip-flops for bizarre crash
Man killed after car falls on him while he makes repairs
Some crayons test positive for dangerous substances
WCPSS, nursing agency at odds over who is at fault in controversial change
Cumberland County siblings form lemonade stand to help homeless kids
How to stop annoying pop-up ads on your smartphone
Show More
Outages, teen drivers, REAL IDs driving up DMV wait times
St. Augustine's fires back at HBCU article that predicts university's closure
Sneak peek at downtown Raleigh's restaurant week
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
UNC system offering virtual reality tours of all 16 state campus
More News