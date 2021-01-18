'Stay at home': Wake County sheriff urges avoiding downtown Raleigh during Inauguration on Wednesday

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh is its own city but it's also the seat of Wake County and the Capitol of North Carolina -- that means security can be complicated with so many law enforcement agencies needing to work together.
Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker on Monday praised the efforts over the weekend, which brought together deputies, Raleigh police, Capitol police, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the National Guard.
The FBI is continuing to share warnings of armed protests until and through Wednesday's Inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Sheriff Baker said on Monday he thinks downtown Raleigh is safe right now but is encouraging people to avoid the area, especially on Wednesday.
"Stay at home, particularly if your job allows that here in Wake County and the City of Raleigh," he said. "I heard they're going to allow employees to work from home. That's good that if something occurs they will be home and we won't have to make an effort to get them out of facilities and get them in their cars and home in the midst of unrest."
Some Raleigh businesses considered boarding up last week in preparation for potential protests.
