Armed teachers? Several on state crime commission say 'absolutely not'

EMBED </>More Videos

Members of the Governor Crime Commission's Special Committee on School Shootings met Thursday to discuss how to prevent and respond to school shootings.

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Members of the Governor Crime Commission's Special Committee on School Shootings met Thursday to discuss how to prevent and respond to school shootings and other items related to school safety.

The committee is made up of judges, law enforcement personnel, school administrators, and clergy.

The group discussed several themes related to school safety which included:

  • Training

  • Physical security

  • Threat intelligence/Assessment

  • School-Law Enforcement Partnerships

  • Possible Statute Changes


Among the themes emerged a lengthy debate about arming teachers with guns -- a controversial topic that is often times debated following school shootings. "The teachers I've talked to, they don't want to be armed," said former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison. "I personally don't like arming teachers. I'm open to ideas to what can we do to make schools safer."


Leaders spent Thursday morning and afternoon debating language in school and law enforcement policy as well. "Imagine if North Carolina had a shooting and (didn't have) a plan in place," one member asked. Another member petitioned the group, "What is appropriate to come to Juvenile Services and what is appropriate to be handled as a school discipline problem."

Wake County parent Bolivia McDuffie is not comfortable with arming teachers with guns. Her daughter, Lundyn, was brutally attacked by a group of girls at Sanderson High School several months ago. "The school needs to work with the legal system to come up with some sort of plan as far as punishment." McDuffie also said and referenced in a video with ABC11 the lack of an SRO when her daughter was attacked. "I'm the one that called the police. I'm the one that called the ambulance," McDuffie added.

In response to arming teachers with guns, McDuffie said, "The day that I find out teachers are allowed to have guns in the classroom, (Lundyn) will never return to a public school ever...I don't want to see her stressed and depressed like she was."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
safetyschool safetycrimeWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Snow forecast: Areas west of RDU could see 6 inches or more
Affidavit: Man who owns Raleigh mansion raided by FBI wanted wife's alleged lover deported
Fort Bragg soldier with lung cancer says medical mistake will cost him his life
Clayton music teacher accused of forcing adult student into sexual servitude
Motorized scooter companies agree to abide by Raleigh's new rules
Cellphone could reveal motive behind triple murder, investigators say
Gov. Cooper, family host annual Holiday Open House at Executive Mansion
No. 3 overall prospect Carey Jr. chooses Duke over UNC, others
Show More
Hania Aguilar's father denied temporary visa to enter US for funeral
Girl Scout cookie manager accused of stealing $7K from troop
Man recovering from paralysis stands for first time to propose
Republicans, Democrats disagree on NC election fraud investigation
Pregnant woman shot and killed in Cumberland County
More News