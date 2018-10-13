Army reservist from Charlotte convicted of running prostitution ring

File (File photo)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --
A U.S. Army reservist accused of running a sex trafficking enterprise in North Carolina has been convicted by a federal jury.

The Department of Justice said in a news release Friday that 29-year-old Xaver M. Boston of Charlotte was found guilty of six counts of sex trafficking and one related charge.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The news release says Boston served in the U.S. Army as a reserve military policeman.

Prosecutors say Boston's four victims were all struggling with opioid addictions, and he promised them drugs and a place to live. They say he then advertised them for prostitution, collected the proceeds for himself and used drugs to coerce them.

Boston is in custody and will be sentenced later. Each sex trafficking charge carries a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex crimesex traffickingcharlotte newsCharlotte
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Waiting for power in Raleigh after Michael leaves thousands in the dark
Asheville barbecue joint says 'Trump Special' sign photo is fake
NC Pastor Andrew Brunson released from Turkey, will meet President Trump
Hurricane Michael: Satellite photos of destruction in Mexico Beach
Police: 11 baby bodies found in closed funeral home
State Fair 2018 opens, finally, with beautiful weather
Mother of slain Fayetteville teen says charge should be murder
City of Raleigh employee accused of molesting girl he was entrusted to care for
Show More
Harnett County Schools replaces principal who forced student to remove Trump jersey at football game
Judge won't stop release of autopsy files in Watts family killings
Man injured by falling tree at NC State Fair returns to work for opening
Cat's meow may have saved teen's life as tree falls on Chapel Hill home
Paratroopers help with Hurricane Florence clean-up efforts
More News