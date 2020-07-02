Army holds briefing on Vanessa Guillen investigation at Fort Hood

KILLEEN, Texas -- Leaders at Fort Hood holding a conference to address the disappearance and presumed death of Houston native Vanessa Guillen.

The briefing comes a day after a suspect in Guillen's case died by suicide when police tried to arrest him. A second suspect was also taken into custody.

Guillen, the 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier disappeared in April.

Her family has demanded a Congressional investigation into protecting soldiers from sexual harassment after they claim the Army failed to protect her.

"My sister did not deserve to suffer. I do not lose hope in God. God has the last word. My sister deserves justice. Fort Hood, 'The Great Place' hasn't done anything," Guillen's sister, Lupe Guillen pleaded.

Within the last two days of the continuous search for Guillen, remains were found in a shallow grave along the Leon River approximately 20 miles away from the Army post. While the identity of the remains are still not known, Guillen's family believes they belong to her.

The Army promoted Guillen to Specialist on Monday, despite her missing status.

Texas Equusearch founder Tim Miller says that whoever dug that shallow grave went to great lengths to conceal the body. According to Miller, the remains were covered in lime, cement and hid under rocks.

A medical examiner in Dallas is working to identify the remains.
