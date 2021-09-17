localish

Army veteran Brandon Silva gets hero's homecoming

By Beccah Hendrickson
Neighborhood welcomes home Army veteran

PHILADELPHIA -- US Army veteran Brandon Silva spent four years serving his country as a paratrooper. Part of that service included a tour in Afghanistan.

Silva, 23, was recently honorably discharged from the Army and his community stepped up to honor him with a welcome home ceremony.


The event included several awards and meetings with fellow veterans, who offered their support to the young veteran.


Silva was overwhelmed by the support from his Philadelphia neighborhood and reflected on his time in the Army as well as what it means to now be a veteran back home in his community.

