crime

Man accused of stealing $1,200 worth of champagne from market arrested

VACAVILLE, Calif. -- A Dixon man accused of stealing $1,200 worth of champagne from a Vacaville grocery store has been arrested.

Police say 23-year-old Michael Robert Karr was caught on surveillance video walking into the Nugget Markets store late last month.

They say Karr took 14 bottles and walked out the door without paying.

Investigators sent out surveillance photos to other police agencies to help identify the suspect.

A detective with the Elk Grove Police department recognized Karr because he had arrested him three hours before the champagne theft for stealing paint from a hobby store.

They compared the photos from both incidents and investigators say they were an exact match.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vacavilletheftcrimesupermarketalcohol
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
'Beavis and Butt-Head Bandits' wanted for robbery
Man who claimed to be in shootout with illegal immigrants sentenced to prison
Henderson officer shot while investigating separate shooting
Driver used case of beer as booster seat for 2-year-old, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials: 19-year-old driver fell asleep before fatal U.S. 70 crash
SUV smashes into firetruck as crews investigate crash on I-540
The Heat Climbs This Week
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Kill Devil Hills
Cary churchgoers aim to stock local food pantry with $10 each
1 dead in Cumberland County house fire
African American museum founder discovered dead in car trunk
Show More
Teen killed, man hurt in Clayton drive-by shooting
Woman found dead in Goldsboro home after house fire
Powerful earthquakes strike in Indonesia and Australia
Robeson County parents charged with abusing, killing 1-year-old
7 tips for navigating Amazon Prime Day
More TOP STORIES News