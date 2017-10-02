Arrest made after Harnett County teen fatally stabbed

Brianna Shintel Greene

LILLINGTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Harnett County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide that happened Saturday at about 2:45 a.m.

Deputies said that they responded to a hang-up 911 call at 4817 NC Highway 27 West in Lillington.

When they arrived they found 18-year-old Brianna Shintel Greene dead from stabbing injuries.

Sherrod Anthony Ford



Authorities said that 22-year-old Sherrod Anthony Ford went into her house then entered her room by force and stabbed Greene multiple times.

Greene's mother was at the home at the time and managed to run to the neighbor's house for help.

The neighbor walked to the house and witnessed Ford stab Greene with a hand tool.

The neighbor then fired a handgun which made Ford run off. A second shot struck and injured Ford.

Ford was then arrested and taken to the hospital.

Authorities said that Greene and Ford had just ended a relationship.

He was charged with first-degree murder and burglary. Ford is being held in the Harnett County Detention Center with no bond for the murder and a $100,000 bond for the burglary.

This investigation is still ongoing.
