Arrest made after man killed, mother seriously injured in double shooting near Charlotte

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. --
Deputies have arrested a man accused of shooting a mother and her son inside their Catawba County home Tuesday night.

The double shooting happened before 10 p.m. along Curlee Road.

Deputies said 24-year-old Anthony Killian died of his injuries and his mother was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.



No motive has been established but authorities said they found the suspect, Scott Anthony Putnam, at his home on Naked Creek Circle, not far from the homicide scene.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Putnam is charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Authorities said the woman's husband and Killian's girlfriend were home at the time and witnessed the crime.

Officials said they are interviewing both witnesses.
