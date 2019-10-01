sexual assault

Arrest made after sexual assault in Chapel Hill parking deck

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill police arrested and charged a man Monday after he allegedly sexually assaulted a person off West Rosemary Street on Sept. 13.

The assault happened around 3 a.m. in the parking deck of the Shortbread Lofts.

Vernon Lamont Reed, 46, of Chapel Hill was charged with first degree forcible rape, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and kidnapping.

"We would like to thank the community for the many tips that we've received in this very difficult case," said Chapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue.

"And, our investigators have worked around the clock for more than two weeks to run those tips down. The tips, the immense amount of community interest in this case, and the hard work of our investigations team are what have led us to the arrest today."

Reed remains in the Orange County jail with a $500,000 bond.
