Arrest made in 1992 Fayetteville kidnapping, sex assault cold case

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person has been arrested for a kidnapping and sexual assault that happened in 1992, Fayetteville Police Department announced Monday.Investigators declined to release any more information about the arrest at this time.However, they are scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. There, they say they will go into more detail about the case and the arrest that has been made.ABC11 will update this story with those details as they become available.