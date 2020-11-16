Arrest made in 1992 Fayetteville kidnapping, sex assault cold case

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person has been arrested for a kidnapping and sexual assault that happened in 1992, Fayetteville Police Department announced Monday.

Investigators declined to release any more information about the arrest at this time.

However, they are scheduled to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. There, they say they will go into more detail about the case and the arrest that has been made.

ABC11 will update this story with those details as they become available.
