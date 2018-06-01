Arrest made in attempted sexual assault near Duke campus

Isadore Sullivan (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham police have made an arrest in an attempted sexual assault that happened near Duke University and unnerved resident on Thursday.

On Friday evening, Isadore Sullivan Jr., 35, of Durham was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping and felony breaking and entering.

Sullivan was also charged with carrying a concealed gun.

Residents react to attempted sexual assault near Duke campus
Durham police are investigating an attempted sexual assault that happened Thursday morning near Duke University Road.


The incident happened Thursday morning off Jackson Street near Duke University.

A woman told officers a man came to her apartment around 10 a.m. and said he was there to do a repair.

The man came into the apartment and pulled out a handgun, but the woman was able to get away and was not injured.
