Arrest made in Durham bank robbery where teller was shot

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police have charged a suspect and are searching for another in the shooting of a bank teller during a robbery in Durham on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, Durham police investigators arrested Javon Cheek, 24, of Durham. Cheek has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Cheek was placed in Durham County Jail on Thursday evening under a $500,000 bond.

He was also served with an outstanding warrant from the Durham County Sheriff's Office charging him with being a sex offender and failing to report his new address.

Durham police are investigating a bank robbery and shooting at the SunTrust Bank off Highway 55 and Highway 54.


The incident happened at the SunTrust Bank off Highway 55 and Highway 54 around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said an employee was shot in the arm and the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.



Investigators are also trying to find Larry Lamar Johnson, 29, of Durham who is wanted on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the bank robbery.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Walsh at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29248 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
