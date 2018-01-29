Arrest made in Durham shooting of man, pregnant woman

EMBED </>More Videos

Torie Graves

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of two people last week, including a pregnant woman who had to undergo an emergency C-section.

The U.S. Marshals Service Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested Torie Damonte Graves, 26, during a vehicle stop Monday on Hoover Road near Ashe Street.A firearm was recovered during the traffic stop.

Graves, 26, of Mebane has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of malicious assault in secret, one count of discharging a weapon into an occupied building, one count of communicating threats, one count of injury to real property, one count of discharging a firearm within a predominantly residential area, one count of assault on an unborn child and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Torie Graves



The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. January 23 in the 1100 block of Hoover Road.

RELATED: Pregnant woman, man shot inside Durham home

Police said both the 22-year-old female and the 26-year-old man sustained serious injuries and were transported to the hospital.

On Monday, police said the victims are continuing to recover from their injuries. The pregnant woman had an emergency C-section to deliver the baby. The infant's condition is not known.

Graves is being held in Durham County Jail under a $1 million bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
double shootingarrestdurham county newsgun violenceDurhamMebaneDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Pregnant woman, man shot inside Durham home
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News