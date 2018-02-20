Arrest made in Food Lion sexual battery case

Marvin Leo Taylor is charged with sexual battery after he was accused of rubbing his pelvis against a woman at a Food Lion in Zebulon on Monday evening.

ZEBULON, NC --
The Zebulon Police Department has arrested and charged a man after he was accused of rubbing his pelvis against a woman's buttocks at a Food Lion.

Marvin Leo Taylor


Police say Marvin Leo Taylor, 46, of Wendell, rubbed himself against the woman while she placed items in her shopping cart on Monday evening.

Zebulon police said the act was seen on surveillance video, and Taylor was arrested in the men's bathroom at the grocery store at 114 Wakelon St. in Zebulon.

Taylor was given a $5,000 secured bond.

This case remains under investigation.
