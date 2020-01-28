Arrest made in 'impatient' robbery at Durham convenience store

Jonathon Winfred High

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a messy armed robbery of the JoyMart on Glenn School Road.The crime happened Jan. 19 when an armed and impatient robber jumped over a counter after the clerk ran to the back of the store and disappeared.After calling for the clerk to come open the register, the crook tried to do it himself, banging on it and fumbling with it until the whole thing crashed to the floor.The robber picked up the still-closed cash drawer box and threw it toward the front door just as a customer opened the door to come inside. The customer quickly assessed the situation and ran back out the door.The robber then jumped the counter, picked up the cash box and ran out of the front door.He then got in a waiting car, which was previously reported stolen. The car was found abandoned a short distance away.The sheriff's office said Jonathon Winfred High 18, of Durham, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, injury to personal property, and two counts of assault by pointing a gun.High was on probation for previous felony charges at the time of his arrest, the sheriff's office said. He is being held in the Durham County Detention Center on a $25,000 secured bond.The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information, please contact the Durham County Sheriff's Office at (919) 560-0880 or Durham Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200.