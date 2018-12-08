HANIA AGUILAR

Arrest made in kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar

Man charged with murder, rape of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar

The FBI Lumberton police have made an arrest in the kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar.


Michael Ray McLellan, 34, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree forcible rape, statutory rape of a person under 15 years of age or younger, first-degree sexual offense, statutory sex offense with a person 15 years or younger, first-degree kidnapping, felony larceny, felony restraint, abduction of child and concealment of a death.

Aguilar was kidnapped from her home at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton on Nov. 5.

Results of tests from the FBI's lab at Quantico on the stolen SUV recovered and preliminary results from the North Carolina State Crime Lab on Hania's body resulted in the charges, the FBI Charlotte said in a news release.

McLellan is being held on no bond and is expected for his first appearance on these charges Monday.

